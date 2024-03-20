Another key development in the rise of ‘sportainment’, has seen AEG Presents and its subsidiary Concerts West sign a multi-year deal with LIV Golf to book acts and produce live concerts at LIV Golf events worldwide.

LIV Golf is a global sports league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world’s leading golfers. Since the LIV Golf Invitational Series was launched in 2022, artists including Zac Brown Band, Tiësto, Nelly, Sebastián Yatra and Alesso have performed at the events. The new partnership will see AEG Presents/Concerts West book musical acts and execute concert production for LIV events, including talent booking, artist management, show and venue planning, creative development and technical production.

Forthcoming events include LIV Golf Miami (5-7 April), which will feature a live concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Akon.

Concerts West SVP global touring Mark Norman said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league. This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that’s looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments.”

Said Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s CEO, “Through this partnership, the league’s fan-friendly tournament experiences and ‘Golf, But Louder’ ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond.”