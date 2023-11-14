AEG Presents has added two more Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) dates to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, meaning the singer will now play a total of eight shows at the venue next year.

The new dates, 19 and 20 August, means Swift has equalled a record set by Take That, who played the venue for eight dates on their 2011 Progress tour.

The new Wembley dates were added after the first six (21, 22, 23 June and 15, 16, 17 August) sold out. The singer will also play at venues including Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium (cap. 67,144), Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (54,000), London’s Wembley Stadium (90,000) and Dublin’s Aviva Park (57,700).

The UK and Europe leg of the Eras Tour will include 26 stadium dates, kicking off on 9 May in Paris and wrapping up on 20 August at Wembley.

The UK leg begins on 7 June with two dates in Edinburgh, followed by two in Liverpool, one in Cardiff, and two at Wembley. The tour will also include dates in Stockholm, Madrid, Lisbon, Lyon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.

The concert tour is set to become the first to gross more than $1 billion. In September, a film documenting the tour sold $26m of tickets in just three hours. Eras is Swift’s first world tour since 2018.