A film documenting Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, which is set to become the first concert tour to gross more than $1 billion, has broken a box office record for its distributor.

Set to be released theatrically in Mexico, Canada and the US on 12 October, the film’s distributor AMC said ticket sales had grossed $26 million (£20.6m) in just three hours, breaking the company’s single-day advanced ticket sales record. AMC’s previous record holder was Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 with $16.9m.

The Taylor Swift tour film is set to run at all AMC cinemas in the US, with at least four showings per day from Thursday through to Sunday each week. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

The European leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will commence with the first of four shows at Paris La Defense Arena on 9 May 2024, and close on 17 August 2024 with the last of six shows at the 90,00-capacity Wembley Stadium. UK shows will also include BT Murrayfield Stadium (7,8,9 June), Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (13,14,15 June) and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 18 June.