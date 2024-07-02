Following a much-praised headline performance on Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid stage that has been followed by a 310% week-on-week sales boost for her Radical Optimism album, Live Nation has announced that Dua Lipa will perform at Wembley Stadium next summer.

The first 2025 concert to be announced at the London venue, which is enjoying a huge run of concerts this summer, Wembley Stadium will host Dua Lipa on 20 June 2025. Tickets go on sale on 12 July.

“I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year,” said Lipa

Lipa and O2 have collaborated on a ‘Walk Ad’ campaign to promote an exclusive presale for the show at Wembley Stadium. Filmed by Daniel Wolfe and shot on location in Broadstairs and Margate in Kent, the 60-second film follows Lipa and her dancers from a British beach to the stage for her 2025 tour.

Following a run of European festivals this summer, Lipa will play a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 October, and in November will embark on the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism Tour.

Wembley Stadium has enjoyed a run of hugely successful concerts seasons. On the back of the stadium having its busiest year on record with a collective attendance of 2.6 million across 35 major events in 2022, last year saw the venue celebrate it 100th anniversary with more than one million people visiting it across 13 summer shows. Taylor Swift’s eight summer shows at the 90,000-capacity venue alone are expected to boost the capital’s economy by £300 million this year.