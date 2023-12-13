Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is now the highest-grossing music tour ever after becoming the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

The tour, which began in March 2023 and is set to conclude in December 2024 after a total of 151 shows globally, has earned $1.04 billion (£840m) to date, according to Pollstar.

It breaks the record set by Elton John’s five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which brought in $939 million (£749 million) over 328 shows after concluding earlier this year.

Throughout the Era’s tour, 4.3 million tickets were sold at an average price of $238.95, putting her average show gross at $17,321,063 for this leg of the tour. Of the top 20 tours on Pollstar’s 2023 Worldwide Tours chart, Era’s had the fifth-highest average ticket price.

Swift’s sixth concert tour earned more than this year’s next two highest-grossing tours, Beyoncé’s and Bruce Springsteen’s, combined.

AEG Presents recently added two more Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) dates to the Eras tour, meaning Swift will now play a total of eight shows at the venue next year. The UK and Europe leg of the tour will include 26 stadium dates, kicking off on 9 May in Paris and wrapping up on 20 August at Wembley.

The UK leg begins on 7 June with two dates in Edinburgh, followed by two in Liverpool, one in Cardiff, and two at Wembley. The tour will also include dates in Stockholm, Madrid, Lisbon, Lyon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.

In September, a film documenting the tour sold $26m of tickets in just three hours.