Bruce Springsteen and The E Street have announced a 22-show stadium run in Europe for 2024, following this year’s European tour which sold more than 1.6 million tickets.

Starting on May 5 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Springsteen and The E Street Band will also bring their 2024 world tour to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 22 May, before wrapping up at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.

Other venues on the tour lineup include Boucher Road in Belfast (9 May), Nowland Park in Kilkenny (12 May), Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (16 May) and Dublin’s Croke Park (19 May).

The tour will then move to France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Highlights of Springsteen’s 2023 tour included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona as well as performances to more than 130,000 fans across two dates at London’s BST Hyde Park and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy.

The full list of European dates for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 World Tour: