All four Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 UK shows have sold out almost a full year in advance, with all 220,000 tickets purchased in under eight hours.

The shows at London’s BST Hyde Park (cap. 65,000) from 6-8 July, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium (67,000) on 30 May and Birmingham’s Villa Park (42,000) on 16 June put the total ticket sales for Springsteen’s 2023 tour above 1.5 million in the UK and Europe.

It marks one of the fastest double BST Hyde Park show sells outs to date, following AEG Present’s most successful summer yet with 530,000 tickets sold across nine shows.

The 2023 summer run also includes more than 24 shows across Europe, starting 28 April in Barcelona, Spain and running through to 25 July in Monza, Italy, with several cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.

The European summer tour follows the North American leg, which begins 1 February in Tampa, Florida and will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017. At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to North American for a second to-be-announced tour leg beginning in August.