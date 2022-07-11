Promoter AEG Presents said it had its most successful American Express presents BST Hyde Park show series to date, with 530,000 tickets sold across nine shows this summer.

BST, which was previously run across six shows, hosted seven 65,000-capacity and two 50,000-capacity concerts this year, with performances from acts such as Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King told Access that the increase of shows is in place for the next three years and it hopes to extend that going forward.

The return of BST Open House, a free-to-access programme of events between the weekends which featured outdoor cinema and a live workout with celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks, attracted a further 170,000 people.

King said, “Like everyone in the festival business and across live music we are so happy to be back doing what we love and seeing music fans experiencing these great shows. The calibre of artists we have had in Hyde Park was incredible with so many outstanding performances.

“The demand for tickets was huge and we are very proud to have sold out the series. My thanks goes out to the fans, the artists and everyone who works so hard behind the scenes to make BST Hyde Park such a special event.”