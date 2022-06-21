Having been the headline sponsor of the Live Nation-promoted Hard Rock Calling festival in the park for many years, Hard Rock International is partnering with AEG to present a stage and other activations at the promoter’s 65,000-capacity show series BST Hyde Park.

Running from 24 June to 10 July with a line up including Adele, Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Eagles, BST Hyde Park will see Hard Rock Café create pop-up cafés on the festival grounds and in the VIP section. It will also support grassroots talent by sponsoring the Hard Rock Rising presents the Rainbow Stage, which will feature up-and-coming and unsigned artists from around the world.

In line with its high street outlets, the festival’s Hard Rock Cafés will have memorabilia on display including pieces from BST Hyde Park performers Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

AEG Presents CEO of European festivals Jim King said, “For 50 years Hard Rock has been associated with the biggest names in music. We look forward to sharing their glorious history at BST Hyde Park this summer where music fans can enjoy the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Hard Rock Rising Stage.”