AEG Presents is set to launch new outdoor show series The Castle Sessions at Warwick Castle next year.

Originally built by William the Conqueror, the castle will host shows by acts including JLS, Craig David, The Darkness and Mika from 4-7 July. AEG said further acts are set to be announced.

“Warwick Castle is such a unique setting and fans across the UK have shown their appetite for seeing the biggest acts in these special places,” said AEG Presents promoter Chloe Pean.

Tickets for the events start at £50.85, with ‘gold circle’ access costing £84.75 and upwards. There is a range of premium accommodation on sale including glamping tents and woodland lodges.

Warwick Castle general manager Liam Bartlett said, “We are so excited to welcome these artists to Warwick Castle as part of The Castle Sessions and hope that this event, along with others in 2024 will bring lots of new visitors into this magnificent town.”