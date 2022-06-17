AEG Presents is to host a live augmented reality (AR) show by Elton John at BST Hyde Park next week as part of its multi-year partnership with telecommunications company Vodafone.

The AR experience will be presented during John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road performance at the event on 24 June. AR visuals will accompany the singer’s hit I’m Still Standing to recreate the music video.

An Elton John X Vodafone app, which can be downloaded from 20 June, will allow attendees to point their smartphone camera at the stage throughout the performance to access the AR elements of the show.

There will be a prize draw to offer NHS workers the chance to win tickets to the sold-out show.

Vodafone recently became official connectivity partner at American Express presents BST Hyde Park, along with Jamie Tagg’s Mighty Hoopla Festival and From The Fields’ Kendal Calling.