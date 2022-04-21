Telecommunications company Vodafone has agreed multi-year partnerships with Jamie Tagg’s Mighty Hoopla Festival, From The Fields’ Kendal Calling and AEG Presents’ BST Hyde Park to become their official connectivity partner.

The deals will see Vodafone provide the events with 5G network connectivity, and power onsite activations and the delivery of AR experiences for attendees at the three festivals.

In the first year, Vodafone said it will use its technology to assist people with disabilities, as well as deliver on-site activations. This includes activations at Kendal Calling dedicated to providing support, connectivity and entertainment for families attending the festival.

Vodafone is also offering customers the opportunity to win tickets to the festivals via its VeryMe Rewards programme.

The partnerships build on Vodafone’s role as lead partner for the British & Irish Lions 2021 Tour of South Africa and its new multi-year partnership with Wimbledon and the AELTC as official connectivity partner.

AEG Presents Global Partnerships senior director Carla Morini said, “The line-up for [BST Hyde Park] is so strong and we know that by partnering with Vodafone, we’ll be enhancing both the artist and fan experience.”

Mighty Hoopla festival director Jamie Tagg said, “Working with the Vodafone team, we will leverage the latest technologies to make Mighty Hoopla as accessible to as many music fans as possible.”

Kendal Calling festival director Andy Smith said, “Connectivity has always been a challenge, especially in such a remote location so we are really proud to be partnering with Vodafone, to help elevate our festival experience with tech and network capabilities.”