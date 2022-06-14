AEG Presents has launched its first travelling mobile box office in Denver, Colorado, operating out of Mile High Pretzel Co’s food truck.

The truck, which aims to offer fans “vintage ticketing era face-to-face interaction”, will operate out of two windows, with Mile High Pretzel Co. serving pretzels on one side and AEG Presents facilitating ticket purchases and offering giveaways on the other.

The vehicle will sell fee-free tickets to upcoming concerts at the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, as well as give away free concert tickets, prizes, and pretzels over the summer.

AEG Presents’ Kellie Owens said, “In celebration of our first summer back at full capacity, we wanted to do something for our community to ensure live music would be enjoyed as often as possible.

“Our hope is that the truck brings that human connection back to purchasing tickets, while also saving fans a few bucks.”

The truck will travel to several locations this season such as Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Civic Center Park, Santa Fe Arts District, and Empower Field at Mile High. Shows available for purchase include Jack Johnson, The Flaming Lips, Mt. Joy, The Head and the Heart and Boyz II Men with the Colorado Symphony.