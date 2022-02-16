AEG Presents has made eight promotions and new hires to its Global Touring and Talent division, including Brittanie Delava and Jonathan Ramos who were named vice presidents and will work on the promoter team.

Delava has been with AEG Presents since joining as Club and Theater Tour Coordinator in 2016, while Ramos joins the company from Canada-based Ink Entertainment Group.

On the marketing team, Amy Buck has been promoted to senior director of marketing, Adam Cohen to director of touring, and Dan Cleff and Nicole Dellarocca have each been named director of ticketing. Shelby Moran joins the company as director of artist development from Warner Music Nashville, where she worked in the same capacity.

In addition to Delava and Ramos, Global Touring and Talent’s promoter team also sees Lindsay Dworman promoted to Director of Touring.

AEG Presents’ Global Touring and Talent president Gary Gersh said, “It finally feels like a hopeful, optimistic time in our business, and I can’t wait to see the contributions made by all eight of these exceptional individuals.”