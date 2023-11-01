Fatboy Slim has announced his eight-date tour that will take place across June, July and August 2024.

Kicking off in Dublin, the ‘Loves Summer’ tour will see the DJ play shows in Cornwall, Manchester, Scarborough, Bedfordshire, Glasgow, Galway and Halifax.

The tour will call at venues such as the Eden Sessions in Cornwall, Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, Tofte Manor in Bedfordshire, The Piece Hall in Halifax and The Open Air theatre in Scarborough.

Fatboy Slim also returns with his 6,000-capacity All Back To Minehead at Butlin’s Minehead from 10-13 November, featuring other acts including ABSOLUTE., Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh, Marshall Jefferson, Mella Dee and Solardo.

The tour announcement comes after Brighton-based Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook) played a surprise gig at his local pub Prince Albert on 30 October after fears that the venue will face a “slow death” if plans for an office block go ahead. More than 1,200 people have objected to the scheme.

The UK tour dates for Fatboy Slim’s tour: