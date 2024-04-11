Purpose-built entertainment venue Outernet London is to host a one-day immersive and interactive celebration of Pearl Jam’s new album Dark Matter.

The ‘Dark Matter-verse’ will take place on 19 April, ahead of Pearl Jam’s shows at Manchester’s Co-op Live and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

Outernet’s the Now Building will feature a 360-degree spatial audio and visual experience of the new album, along with the band’s career highlights, curated photo galleries and live performance footage.

The venue will also have a pop-up shop with exclusive Pearl Jam merchandise, with a mobile box office where ticket purchasers will receive a gift to commemorate the experience.

The Dark Matter-verse will be free to enter and open to the public from 2-7pm with the exclusive Dark Matter album experience running every 15 minutes in the Now Building. Pearl Jam’s 12th studio album will be released on the same day by Monkeywrench Records and Republic Records.