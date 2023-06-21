Lost your password?

Taylor Swift has announced additional dates for her 2024 Eras world tour that will see her perform at venues such as Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium (cap. 67,144), Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (54,000), London’s Wembley Stadium (90,000) and Dublin’s Aviva Park (57,700).

The UK and Europe leg of the Eras Tour will include 26 stadium dates, kicking off on 9 May 2024 in Paris and wrapping up on 17 August 2024 in London.

The UK leg begins on 7 June with two dates in Edinburgh, followed by two in Liverpool, one in Cardiff, and two at Wembley Stadium. The tour will also include dates in Stockholm, Madrid, Lisbon, Lyon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna. Eras is Swift’s first world tour since 2018.

Registration for the tickets is now open on Ticketmaster. Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates. Live Nation said registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

Last year the Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster website crashed after “historically unprecedented demand” and a “staggering” number of bot attacks for Swift’s US stadium tour. It led to the cancellation of the tour’s public on-sale.

The full list of the 2024 Eras Tour UK and Europe dates:

9 May Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena
10 May Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena
17 May Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena
24 May Lisbon, Portugal Estádio da Luz
30 May Madrid, Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
2 Jun Lyon, France Groupama Stadium
7 Jun Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium
8 Jun Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium
14 Jun Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium
15 Jun Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium
18 Jun Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium
21 Jun London, UK Wembley Stadium
22 Jun London, UK Wembley Stadium
28 Jun Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium
29 Jun Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium
5 Jul Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA
6 Jul Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA
9 Jul Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund Zürich
13 Jul Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium
18 Jul Gelsenkirchen, Germany VELTINS-Arena
23 Jul Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
27 Jul Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
2 Aug Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
9 Aug Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion
16 Aug London, UK Wembley Stadium
17 Aug London, UK Wembley Stadium
