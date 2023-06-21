Taylor Swift has announced additional dates for her 2024 Eras world tour that will see her perform at venues such as Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium (cap. 67,144), Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (54,000), London’s Wembley Stadium (90,000) and Dublin’s Aviva Park (57,700).

The UK and Europe leg of the Eras Tour will include 26 stadium dates, kicking off on 9 May 2024 in Paris and wrapping up on 17 August 2024 in London.

The UK leg begins on 7 June with two dates in Edinburgh, followed by two in Liverpool, one in Cardiff, and two at Wembley Stadium. The tour will also include dates in Stockholm, Madrid, Lisbon, Lyon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna. Eras is Swift’s first world tour since 2018.

Registration for the tickets is now open on Ticketmaster. Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates. Live Nation said registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

Last year the Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster website crashed after “historically unprecedented demand” and a “staggering” number of bot attacks for Swift’s US stadium tour. It led to the cancellation of the tour’s public on-sale.

The full list of the 2024 Eras Tour UK and Europe dates: