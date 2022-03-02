Several major live music and sports businesses have vowed not to do business with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The world’s largest concert and ticketing business, Live Nation Entertainment, which expanded to Russia 10 years ago, said it will not promote any shows in the country and will cut ties with any suppliers based there.

In a statement issued to media today, the promoter and Ticketmaster owner said, “Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

International stadium and arena operator Oak View Group (OVG) also said it will no longer do business in or with Russia, nor will it serve Russian brands in any of its venues: “We stand with the people of Ukraine, we condemn the actions of Russia, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can,” OVG said in a statement.

ASM Global, the international venue management giant formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG – whose portfolio includes venues Moscow Convention Centre and MTS Live Arena in the country’s capital – said it “stands with the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia’s actions”.

Universal Music Group (UMG), which has offices in Russia, said it stands with its partners who “are on the ground delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Ukraine refugees”.

Several high-profile artists have cancelled shows scheduled in Russia this year, including Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Franz Ferdinand and Imagine Dragons.

In sport, football global bodies FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian clubs and its international team from tournaments. UEFA also moved this year’s Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg.

It follows the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) call to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international events.

Formula 1 also cancelled the Russia Grand Prix, which was due to be held in September.