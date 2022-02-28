International stadium and arena operator Oak View Group (OVG) has rebranded its OVG Facilities division OVG360, following its acquisition of hospitality and venue management operation Spectra last year.

OVG 360 will provide a range of services including venue management, food, hospitality and global partnerships services for more than 200 venues worldwide, including the yet to be completed, 23,500-capacity, Co-op Live arena in Manchester and London’s Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000).

US-based venue group OVG was formed in 2015 by former AEG CEO Tim Leiweke and former chairman of Live Nation Entertainment and artiste manager Irving Azoff. It acquired Spectra in November.

OVG said that its commitment to sustainability will see OVG360 introduce the GOAL (Green Operations and Advanced Leadership) programme, which has been designed to provide venue management teams with clear guidelines as to how to minimise the environmental impact of their buildings.

OVG360 president Chris Granger said, “We need to act urgently, as operators and as humans, to make a difference in what is arguably the biggest fight of our lives.

“Sustainability, while critically important to all of us, is not a black and white issue. There are shades of green. Our opportunity is to meet venues where they are, across a number of different areas–water, carbon, waste, air quality, food sourcing, etc.–and provide them with a roadmap and tools that can help them operate more sustainably.”