Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) owners The FA said it has agreed a strategic partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) to grow and diversify sponsorship and content opportunities.

US-based venue group OVG was formed in 2015 by former AEG CEO Tim Leiweke and former chairman of Live Nation Entertainment and artiste manager Irving Azoff. Among its projects is the creation of the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live in Manchester. The £350 million venue, located next to Manchester City football club’s Etihad Stadium in the Eastlands area of Manchester, is expected to open in 2023.

OVG said it would work with the team at Wembley Stadium to provide “best in class sporting and entertainment events” at then venue as it prepares for its 100th anniversary next year.

OVG already works with UK venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Ascot Racecourse and Silverstone.

OVG said it has also partnered with NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK. Since 2013, the Jaguars have played one game each season in London. The NFL said the Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium for a home game in the 2022 season, marking the team’s eighth appearance at the venue. OVG will be working with the Jaguars directly to develop UK-based commercial opportunities.

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said, “As venue owners and operators, OVG knows the importance of maximising sponsorship opportunities and delivering a year-round calendar of brilliant events. We look forward to what we know will be an innovative and productive partnership working with the topflight team at Wembley Stadium and The FA.”

FA chief operating officer Mark Burrows said, “We’re delighted to partner with Oak View Group, which will open up new and exciting sponsorship and content opportunities for Wembley Stadium. We’re very proud to welcome millions of people to our stadium each year for iconic sporting and music events, and this partnership will help us to build on that.”