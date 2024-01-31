Cultural venues across England are set to benefit from a £15 million boost as part of the Government’s Cultural Development Fund.

Successful bidders will share a sum of £15.2 million as part of the fourth round of the scheme. So far, 20 projects have received a combined total of £76.8 million since 2019, with arts centres, community venues and heritage buildings among the beneficiaries.

Previous funding rounds have gone to venues in places such as Barnsley, Worcester, Plymouth, Stockport and the Isle of Wight. This year’s round will be the first time since 2019 that projects in London can also apply to the fund.

The fund is delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley said, “The Cultural Development Fund brings the transformative power of creativity and culture to more people in more places, across the country.

“By investing in the infrastructure that cultural organisations need, we can help them make an even bigger impact on the places where they’re based, benefiting the communities they work with. We’re pleased to continue delivering it on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, building on the successes of the programme so far.”