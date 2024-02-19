Organisers of independently run, 11-day, literature and arts event Hay Festival have unveiled a new brand identity and campaign, developed in partnership with EDIT Brand Studio.

The new campaign, which celebrates ‘a world of different’, unifies the charity’s multiple editions and projects under a core brand, and aims to highlight its internationalism and impact.

Over the past year, Hay Festival has delivered 12 editions in seven countries: Colombia, Peru, the USA, Mexico, Spain, Ukraine and the UK. A total of 1,111 individual events featured 2,018 artists with 315,395 tickets sold and 6.7million web views. Meanwhile, year-round education and outreach programmes reached 15,081 school pupils.