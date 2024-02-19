Organisers of independently run, 11-day, literature and arts event Hay Festival have unveiled a new brand identity and campaign, developed in partnership with EDIT Brand Studio.
The new campaign, which celebrates ‘a world of different’, unifies the charity’s multiple editions and projects under a core brand, and aims to highlight its internationalism and impact.
Over the past year, Hay Festival has delivered 12 editions in seven countries: Colombia, Peru, the USA, Mexico, Spain, Ukraine and the UK. A total of 1,111 individual events featured 2,018 artists with 315,395 tickets sold and 6.7million web views. Meanwhile, year-round education and outreach programmes reached 15,081 school pupils.
The cultural charity was founded in Hay-on-Wye, Wales in 1987. Those who have performed at the festival over the years include Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Paul McCartney, Desmond Tutu and Hillary Clinton.
The next edition will take place from 23 May–2 June. Confirmed speakers include novelists Colm Tóibín, Marlon James, Jeanette Winterson and Andrey Kurkov; environmentalist George Monbiot; podcaster Rory Stewart; comedians Julian Clary and Sara Pascoe; poet Hollie McNish; musician Jools Holland; and actors Miriam Margolyes and Lenny Henry.
Meanwhile, festival events further afield are already taking place. Last month, there were editions in Jericó, Medellín and Cartagena, Colombia, and Panama City, while Hay Festival Forum Seville takes place in Spain this March. In the UK, the Scribblers Tour concluded last week, taking writers direct to schools across Wales in free events.
Hay Festival CEO Julie Finch said, “As an international charity, we reach millions of people every year through our one-of-a-kind Festivals, Forums, programmes, and digital platforms. Opening minds to new ways of thinking about our ever-changing world, we are a charity for everyone.
“We are delighted to share our new identity created by EDIT Brand Studio, underpinned by a year of audience development research, and aligned to our mission, vision and values as a charity. With just 100 days to go until Hay Festival 2024 in Wales, we are starting our next chapter with purpose and vision.”