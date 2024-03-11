Live music venue owner and operator Academy Music Group (AMG) has appointed Liam Boylan, formerly of Wembley Stadium, as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Boylan joined Wembley Stadium in 2015 as head of events before becoming general manager in 2016, followed by stadium director in 2020.

Before joining Wembley, Boylan worked with SJM Concerts, touring the UK for 13 years, as well as a previous five-year tenure at Manchester Arena (now AO Arena).

Boylan said, “Opportunities like this one with AMG are exceptional, and I look forward to enhancing a fantastic operation, and to future growth with this outstanding company.”

AMG chairman Denis Desmond said, “We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the AMG team and look forward to working with him. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the live industry and running major events. He will be a great asset.”