Venue management giant ASM Global has appointed Anna Sjölund to the newly created role of European programming director.

Sjölund, who joins from Live Nation, will be based out of ASM Global’s Stockholm office focusing on the growth of the business in the Nordics region.

Sjölund’s work will include programming for ASM’s portfolio of stadiums, arenas and theatres in the Nordic regions, including Friends Arena, Tele2 Arena, Avicii Arena, Södra Teatern and Kulttuuritalo, as well as offering support in the rest of Europe.

Sjölund has over more than decades of industry experience, with a 24-year tenure at Live Nation. She has served as VP operations at Live Nation Central and Eastern Europe 2010-2013, and led the touring and festival business at Live Nation Sweden for more than 10 years, and most recently also served in a global role as SVP Touring International.

Sjölund brought international festival Lollapalooza to Stockholm in 2019, 2022, and 2023. She is also a longstanding promoter of the NHL Global Series in Sweden, Finland, Czech Rep and Germany – helping to fill Stockholm with 52,000 hockey fans this season.

ASM Global senior VP president of operations in Europe, Marie Lindqvist said, “I have worked with Anna in various capacities for more than 15 years, so I can confidently say she shares the same passion for growing the footprint of amazing live events in Sweden, and the rest of the Nordic region. Anna is a brilliant new addition to our best-in-class team and I look forward to working with her as we look to a bright future in Sweden and the Nordics.”

Sjölund said, “During my 24 years with the great Thomas Johansson and the team at Live Nation Sweden I have worked incredibly close with the ASM Global venues here, and have had the fortune to be a part of hundreds of incredible events there – to now continue to develop and expand that business in the European region is something I’m really looking forward to.”