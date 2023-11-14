Creative Technology (CT), a provider of innovation, technology, project management, and operational support to the international live events and systems integration markets, has announced a new leadership change in Europe.

After 30 years leading Creative Technology UK, Mark Elliott has decided to step down from the position of managing director and handed over the role to Sid Lobb.

Lobb is a seasoned member of 22 years with the company and says: “I am truly excited about taking over from where Mark Elliott has got us to, and I am looking forward to working closely with the teams here and across the globe in strengthening Creative Technology’s position as the first choice for all as their leading technical services partner.”

Alongside Sid Lobb’s appointment as UK MD, Patrik Dejve will now take up the newly created position of group managing director – CT Europe. Currently MD of Creative Technology Northern Europe, Dejve has already started working closely with the senior management team to make sure CT are best placed to service its clients and events for the years to come.

Speaking of his new appointment, Dejve says: “Creative Technology is a truly global company, and this is built around its people and its experience. I’m really looking forward to bringing our people and practices closer together in realising the true potential of what we do for our clients.”

Dave Crump from Creative Technology added ‘We are all extremely grateful for the time and dedication that Mark Elliot has invested in Creative Technology over the years. I personally wish him all the best for the future. We now have a great new MD in Sid, a very strong team behind him, and look forward to the next chapter on CT’s journey. With Patrik now adding an additional layer of support and guidance to the teams across Europe we are now in an incredibly strong position to support our European and international clients.”

Photo, L-R: Sid Lobb, Patrik Dejve