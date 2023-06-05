Sodexo Live! has announced the launch of a matchday experience at Hampden Park (cap. 51,866), along with the extension of its venue partnership with Ascot Racecourse (75,000) for a further 11 years.

The Terrace, the new matchday bar experience at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, will launch when Scotland’s national football team play Georgia on 20 June in a EURO 2024 qualifier. It will provide supporters with an exclusive bar and live entertainment, featuring DJ sets, Q&A sessions with former Scotland football players, football freestyler performances and bistro bar food options.

Sodexo Live! has been a long-term partner of Hampden Park since 1999. In March 2021, the company secured a new ten-year contract as the venue partner, covering catering, retail, hospitality, conferences, events, marketing, and sales.

Sodexo Live! has invested £1.7 million in upgrading the hospitality facilities and reengineering the venue. The transformation was accompanied by the addition of new sales and marketing roles. The company is also the exclusive sales agent for hospitality and premium seating, including concerts.