New research has estimated the economic impact of Emirates Old Trafford’s major events in 2023 to be worth £22.5m to the local economy.
Events held at the Lancashire Cricket Club ground this year included two sold-out Arctic Monkeys concerts, the Vitality Blast and Hundred fixtures, plus an International T20 versus New Zealand and the Men’s Ashes Test match.
The research was undertaken by not-for-profit agency Marketing Manchester. Last year the agency found that events at the venue were worth more than £27m to the local economy.
In addition to cricket, next year the stadium will host US rock band Green Day, with a sell-out show expected on 21 June, while the Foo Fighters have also confirmed two nights at the venue the week before on 13 and 15 June.
Lancashire Cricket chief executive Daniel Gidney said, “2023 has been another momentous year for Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford. The venue delivered another incredible run of events that continue to make a major impact beyond the stadium in supporting the local economy.”
This year saw Emirates Old Trafford complete its 15-year, £75 million redevelopment. A new Members’ restaurant and lower tier stand and concourse, opened ahead of the Ashes Test match in July. In November, the venue’s 100 new hotel rooms officially opened.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (pictured) said, “I was lucky enough to be one of the hundreds of thousands of attendees at Emirates Old Trafford this summer for the Men’s Ashes Test Match and I was hugely honoured to be asked to ring the iconic five-minute bell before play started.
“The latest redevelopments that have been undertaken this year are a testament that. Greater Manchester is very proud of the world-class reputation of the venue and for the broader impact that its hosting of major events continues to have across the whole region.”