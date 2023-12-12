New research has estimated the economic impact of Emirates Old Trafford’s major events in 2023 to be worth £22.5m to the local economy.

Events held at the Lancashire Cricket Club ground this year included two sold-out Arctic Monkeys concerts, the Vitality Blast and Hundred fixtures, plus an International T20 versus New Zealand and the Men’s Ashes Test match.

The research was undertaken by not-for-profit agency Marketing Manchester. Last year the agency found that events at the venue were worth more than £27m to the local economy.

In addition to cricket, next year the stadium will host US rock band Green Day, with a sell-out show expected on 21 June, while the Foo Fighters have also confirmed two nights at the venue the week before on 13 and 15 June.

Lancashire Cricket chief executive Daniel Gidney said, “2023 has been another momentous year for Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford. The venue delivered another incredible run of events that continue to make a major impact beyond the stadium in supporting the local economy.”