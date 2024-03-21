WOW (Women of the World) and Factory International have announced the further lineup for WOW Manchester, which will take place at the city’s new cultural space Aviva Studios from 24-26 May.

This year marks the 14th WOW Festival in the UK and the first to be held in Manchester. Run by UK charity The WOW Foundation, with support from global founding partner Bloomberg, the event has also taken place this year in locations including Pakistan and Istanbul, with Athens and Kathmandu coming up later this year.

Over two days and three evenings, the Manchester event will aim to find solutions to the issues of gender inequality and celebrate the achievements of women, girls and non-binary people both in the Northwest and globally.

The event will bring together speakers including Australia’s first woman Prime Minister Julia Gillard, actors Maxine Peake and Zawe Ashton, Manchester DJ Paulette, author Chimene Suleyman and activist Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Alongside the Day ticket programmes, WOW will present free events throughout the weekend such as guided history walks. WOW’s Speed Mentoring sessions will take place in the Aviva Studios’ lower foyer.

The event will also feature writer and comedian Sandi Toksvig; theatre director and CEO and founder of the WOW Foundation Jude Kelly CBE; musician, broadcaster and actor Jordan Stephens; artist and author Melanie Brown; and journalist and co-author Louise Gannon.

There will be a showcase of artworks, film, craft and more from across South Asia in partnership with the British Council, and Namibian artist and activist Ina-Maria Shikongo will exhibit a specially commissioned new installation commission by The Commonwealth Foundation.

Ahead of WOW Manchester, The WOW Foundation’s custom-built WOW Girls Festival Bus came to Aviva Studios in March as part of the last leg of its UK-wide tour. Designed by artist and designer Emma Hardaker working with inspiration from Getaway Girls in Leeds, the WOW Girls Festival Bus is an interactive space created with and for young people.

The WOW Foundation CEO and founder Jude Kelly CBE said, “Together with our partner, Factory International, WOW Manchester will provide a space for everyone to come together in celebration of the rich diversity of stories across the region, to create community, hold frank and determined conversations, and explore meaningful solutions as we continue to work together to achieve a gender equal world.”

Factory International artistic director and chief executive John McGrath said, “As a long-term admirer of WOW festival, I’m delighted that our different spaces at Aviva Studios will be taken over by the energy, ambition and imagination of this extraordinary event.”

