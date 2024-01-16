Multi-service event solutions provider, Freemans Event Partners, has partnered with food sustainability experts Klimato to introduce carbon labelling information on menus at venues including Wembley Stadium, Lord’s Cricket Ground and Twickenham Stadium.

The Klimato tool will enable the calculation of the carbon emissions created by every menu item that Freemans Event Partners provides. The carbon impact of food is measured in kg of CO2e, a standard unit for measuring greenhouse gas emissions.

The events to use the carbon labelling will include the Six Nations, the FA Cup Final and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Freemans said it will also undertake a full review of its menus to update any existing recipes that score highly, where possible switching out certain ingredients or cooking methods to a more sustainable alternative.

Freemans chief operations officer Simon Hanna said, “More and more consumers are interested in making sustainable food and drink choices and this new partnership with Klimato will enable them to do that just as easily when at some of the UK’s biggest events, as when they are at home.

“The technology means we can also look to optimise every dish on our menu to ensure it has the lowest carbon impact possible without losing any of the great taste and quality we are known for. Watch this space, there will be more to come.”