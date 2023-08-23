Freemans Event Partners (FEP) has expanded its existing partnership with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), owners of Lord’s Cricket Ground, to provide accredited workforce culinary services to all employees on matchdays.

FEP has signed a multi-year contract with MCC, that will see it provide more than 2,000 meals on matchdays throughout the cricket season.

An addition to the existing partnership for which FEP delivers food and beverage to more than 250,000 spectators every year, the new accredited workforce culinary contract will cover the preparation and delivery of a range of hot dining meal options.

The new contract will be in place for all fixtures at the ground, including all London Spirit home matches and the finals day of The Hundred, as well as England’s ODI against New Zealand in September.

The agreement with Lord’s is part of FEP’s culinary division expansion across accredited workforce dining with a range of event clients, including Twickenham Stadium, the upcoming Major League Baseball London Series at the London Stadium and the Burghley Horse Trials.

Freemans Event Partners head of catering Mark Bodley said, “We’re keen to expand our offering across the entire matchday experience to include the teams behind the scenes, and we’re incredibly proud to be working with such an iconic venue at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The bespoke menu has been specially crafted by our team of chefs who will oversee its deployment throughout the season.”

MCC chief F&B officer James De Groot said, “We’ve been very impressed with the quality and range of food and drink provided by Freemans Event Partners to spectators in recent years and wanted to replicate this for staff. We’re very pleased to expand our partnership so that our workforce will also benefit from their top-class food provision on busy major match days.