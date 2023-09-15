Multi-service event and venue solutions provider, Freemans Event Partners has partnered with DP World Tour golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston to host a BBQ food outlet at the BMW PGA Championship.

Beef’s BBQ, located at hole 17 at Wentworth Club, is decked out in branding mirroring Johnston’s podcast, Beef’s Golf Club. It features a QR code which, when scanned, will direct fans straight to the podcast.

The BMW PGA Championship takes place from 12-17 September at Wentworth.

Johnston (pictured) said, “It’s been epic working with Freemans Event Partners on this menu, and I’m excited to be able to offer golf fans these incredible dishes – we know they won’t be disappointed. Golf and BBQ are my two big passions so to bring them together has been a dream, and I can’t wait to hear what the spectators at Wentworth think.”