Multi-service event and venue solutions provider Freemans Event Partners (FEP) has appointed Simon Hanna as its new chief operating officer.

Freemans said the appointment will facilitate the delivery of a five-year strategic plan, including a focus on a sustainability roadmap, customer experience and payment solutions at events and venues both in the UK and overseas.

Hanna joins FEP following previous roles in multi-site, regional and national level operations, including his most recent position as regional operations director of food and beverage with The Jockey Club Cheltenham and South West. During that time, he led the development and implementation of the Jockey Club Net Zero by 2027 sustainability strategy with his team.

Alongside his operational experience in large-scale food and beverage events and developing multi-restaurant, bar and hospitality concepts, Hanna has also worked in the independent, branded, country house and corporate hotels sector.

FEP currently delivers more than 400 events each year at venues including Lord’s Cricket Ground, Silverstone Circuit and Twickenham Stadium.

FEP CEO Stephen Freeman said, “We are looking forward to benefiting from Simon’s experience and expertise, as we look to take the business forward both in the UK and internationally. With the summer of sport in full swing, 2023 is already looking like a bumper year for us and this new appointment underlines our strategy of driving growth through partnerships with best-in-class venues and partners across the world.”