Edgbaston Stadium has become the first cricket ground in the country to achieve a global standard for sustainable events.

The ground has been awarded the BS ISO 20121 accreditation by the British Standards Institute (BSI) in recognition of its Sustainable Event Management System.

BSI auditors assessed all aspects of Edgbaston’s event planning, including the sustainability credentials of its suppliers, before awarding the certification.

The award was presented during the interval at Sunday’s Go Green Game IT20 between England and New Zealand which was the first sustainable international match day of its kind in the UK.

Edgbaston head of sustainability Lydia Carrington said, “The accreditation is the culmination of several audits and assessments in which the stadium met BSI’s exacting benchmarks around the planning, monitoring, measurement, policy and leadership of our events.”

The stadium has outlined its green objectives in an Edgbaston for Sustainability pledge in which it aims to be Net Zero by 2030.

BSI’s Sustainable Event Management System focuses on reduced energy use, recycling and waste management, reducing carbon footprint and awareness raising among staff and visitors.

Pictured (L-R): BSI’s Michelle Williams and managing director Matt Page, alongside Edgbaston’s Lydia Carrington and Claire Daniel.