The SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2024 in Birmingham, West Midlands has announced its first wave of speakers.

Seven experts will address some of the biggest challenges and opportunities in global sport with more than 1,500 delegates at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) on 7-11 April 2024 under the Summit’s theme “The Power of Sport”.

The full speaker line-up across the Summit’s Plenary Session and four streams – CityAccord, LawAccord, HealthAccord and MediaAccord – will be revealed over the next two months.

Chris Boardman MBE – Olympic gold medallist and world champion cyclist, and now chair of Sport England and Commissioner of Active Travel England – will be speaking at the Summit’s CityAccord session.

Boardman is joined by six experts who operate in various sectors of the global sports landscape:

Melanie Duparc – secretary general of World Union of Olympic Cities

Paul Foster – CEO of Global Esports Federation

Dr Margo Mountjoy – clinical professor and sports medicine specialist, chair of ASOIF Medical and Science Consultative Group

Dale Vince – chairman of Forest Green Rovers and founder/owner of Ecotricity

Ross Wenzel – WADA general counsel

Brendan Schwab – director of Schwab Legal and former executive director of World Players Association

SportAccord president Uğur Erdener said, “Birmingham and the West Midlands are an outstanding host for the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit. This is a city and region with a rich sporting history that is keen to build on the legacy of hosting the successful 2022 Commonwealth Games.”