Edgbaston Stadium (cap. 25,000) is set to stage its first sustainable international match day after announcing the sold-out Men’s Vitality IT20 against New Zealand as its Go Green Game.

Edgbaston said the fixture on 3 September will mark the first sustainable game of its kind in UK cricket and will see a focus on cutting emissions across all scopes of the ground’s footprint.

Over the past 12 months the Birmingham stadium has reduced waste by a third, running kitchens on 80% locally sourced produce, rolled out a low-energy LED light project, and continued to use e-cups which have prevented 4.5 million plastic alternatives being wasted since 2016.

Spectators to the upcoming match are encouraged to use public transport while the club is working with National Express to provide additional services and free travel for ticket holders on the company’s buses and shuttle buses to the stadium.

There will be a free National Express West Midlands shuttle from Birmingham New Street station, plus extra cycle racks and provision for e-bikes and e-scooters will be in place.

More volunteers will be positioned on walking and cycle routes to direct people to the ground and there will be improved signage from the city centre.

The stadium has also secured solar power via Drax for September – with electricity coming from a 100% local solar power supply – to ensure preparation days, matchday and clean-up days for the IT20 are covered by renewable energy.

Edgbaston sustainability manager Lydia Carrington said, “The aim of the Go Green Game is not only to reduce our emissions but to raise awareness amongst staff, spectators and our community of the influence the sporting and event industry can have on sustainability and climate change.

“It’s part of our Edgbaston 4 Sustainability pledge because we want to operate the most sustainable cricket stadium in the UK.

“There will be improved recycling facilities at the game, and increased vegetarian and vegan food, plus we’re working with the ECB to minimize the environmental impact of players.

“We have our sustainability partners, Drax and National Express, providing renewable energy and public transport services, and are working with Net Zero Now to help us forecast the game’s carbon footprint, identify opportunities to reduce it, and then measure the actual footprint after the game and produce a report.

“Data on everything from the number of meals and drinks served to floodlight usage, water consumption and every spectator’s travel to the stadium will be factored in.”

The Forecast, Reduce and Reconcile methodology that Edgbaston and Net Zero Now are following mirrors that used by Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and Paris Olympics 2024.