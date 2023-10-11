The Ticket Factory, the official box office for the NEC’s Group Birmingham venues Utilita Arena (cap. 15,800) and Resorts World Arena (15,685), has secured a new three-year partnership with Barclaycard.

The deal makes Barclaycard the official presale partner for The Ticket Factory, in addition to extending the existing official payments partnership for The Ticket Factory, Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena.

Barclays customers will receive early access and 10% off presale tickets for The Ticket Factory events when they pay with their Barclaycard or Barclays Premier card. This is in addition to 5% off general sale tickets too.

This includes all arena shows at both venues, shows at the NEC, and Bradford Live – the NEC Group’s new 3,800-capacity live events venue which is set to open in 2024.

This deal marks 10 years of relationship between the NEC Group and Barclaycard, which began with the redevelopment of the NIA (now Utilita Arena Birmingham), and Barclaycard becoming the title sponsor for the arena.

The Ticket Factory ticketing director Noel Edwards said, “We’re incredibly pleased to share the news of our new, deeper partnership with Barclaycard. We love working with them, and it’s great to be able to offer their customers presale access to Arena shows while offering additional discounts on tickets.”