AEG-owned ticketing operation AXS is to assume the management of ticketing operations, previously handled by the NEC Group’s The Ticket Factory, at the NEC Group’s Birmingham venues Utilita Arena (cap. 15,800) and Resorts World Arena (15,685).

NEC Group said it had entered into a long-term partnership with Access All Areas Award-wining AXS that will see the roll out of its identity-based ticketing solution AXS Mobile ID at the venues to enable peer-to-peer transfer capability and integrated ethical resale through the AXS Official Resale offering.

AXS will assume the management of ticketing operations previously handled by the NEC Group’s internal ticketing arm, The Ticket Factory. It will establish a ticketing hub in Birmingham adjacent to the NEC Campus to add to their locations in London and Manchester. The partnership will see existing employee roles within The Ticket Factory transfer to AXS.

NEC Group CEO Mel Smith said, “The AXS platform opens new and exciting opportunities for us to connect with customers and enhance their journey with us. We are delighted AXS has chosen to establish a centre of ticketing operations in Birmingham and look forward to a long-term partnership for the benefit of customers and the community.”

AXS CEO Bryan Perez said, “We share their vision for transforming the entire customer journey for fans at Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena Birmingham and look forward to deploying our industry leading AXS Mobile ID for fans and Apex platform for arenas to meet that goal. We are also excited to establish another base of operations in the West Midlands that will help grow and service our partners throughout the UK.”