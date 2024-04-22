AEG-owned ticketing operation AXS has acquired a controlling stake in US-based live event access control, point-of-sale and credentialing specialist WRSTBND.

AXS, which was declared best ticketing operator at the Access All Areas Awards, said the investment in WRSTBND was part of its commitment to enhancing the onsite fan experience by streamlining entry and exit procedures, making payments more frictionless, and creating personalised experiences for attendees. WRSTBND has invested in integrated RFID and NFC scanning hardware and real-time mobile transaction technology.

AXS said integrating AXS Mobile ID technology with WRSTBND’s ecosystem will see its clients and partners benefit from the rapid iteration and release of new features across point-of-sale, credentialing, sponsorship, and loyalty programs.

WRSTBND co-founders Conway Solomon and Jonathan Foucheaux issued a statement in which they expressed excitement about the partnership’s potential: “From the very beginning, the AXS team shared our vision for how WRSTBND could be integrated and utilised for festivals and events all across the world. Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries to develop and implement unparalleled solutions for our clients and their patrons.”

AXS Chief Strategy Officer Marc Ruxin said, “WRSTBND has established itself as one of the rising stars within the live event access control and credential management business, solving some of the most high-profile and complicated problems for the Super Bowl, US Open, and the NFL Draft. Their hardware and software technology combined with the scale of AXS’ premier festivals and live event clients, including Coachella, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, and Hyde Park BST will create the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere.”