TikTox has announced a partnership with AEG-owned ticketing company AXS to enable users of the video app in the UK, US, Sweden and Australia to make in-app event ticket purchases.

Tiktok said any certified artist on the platform can use the in-app ticketing feature to promote their live shows and enable fans to swiftly purchase tickets via AXS without leaving the social media app.

The feature has gone live in the above-mentioned markets, with TikTok promising additional markets will follow at an undetermined date.

The ByteDance-owned social media giant has since 2022 enabled its users in the US to buy live event tickets via Ticketmaster. That partnership was rolled out to 20 further markets, including the UK and Ireland, in December.

The deal means AXS, which was declared best ticketing operator at the Access All Areas Awards, has now added TikTok as a discovery partner of its AXS Anywhere initiative, joining others including Spotify and Bandsintown.

AXS chief strategy officer Marc Ruxin said, “By combining the reach and influence of TikTok artists with AXS’ global ticketing platform, the partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours. This is the perfect example of discovery-driven content and commerce for music fans.”