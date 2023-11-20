The Access All Areas Conference & Awards saw 16 award winners crowned on stage, including Glastonbury Festival, The O2 Arena and Eurovision 2023, at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) last week.

Along with the main categories, winners of two new awards were announced on the day. The first Editor’s Award recognised the pioneering sustainability work shown by Glastonbury Festival after it was powered by renewable energy for the first time this year. Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis received the award from Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett.

The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) introduced the First Minister For Festivals award, which went to Giles Watling MP to celebrate his work that has contributed to the success of the festival sector in the past twelve months. The award was presented by AIF CEO John Rostron. The awards, hosted by comedian Emmanuel Sobuni, also celebrated winners such as We Organise Chaos, Dreamland Margate, Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus and the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Before the awards took place, the conference included a live AAA Backstage podcast recording with legendary UK concert promoter Harvey Goldsmith CBE. His interview covered everything from 1960s psychedelic misadventures with Peter Fonder to the forthcoming Live Aid musical, as well as a call to support the grassroots sector and a fervent criticism of the secondary ticketing market.

The conference panels focused on three key topics; developing industry talent, tackling disturbing crowd behavioural trends, and how to address a post-pandemic reluctance among young people to attend events as costs rise. Other speakers included Continental Drifts MD Chris ‘Tofu’ MacMeikan MBE, Black Deer Festival co-founder Gill Tee and LIVE CEO Jon Collins.

After collecting her award on behalf of Glastonbury Festival, Eavis said, “Everyone is talking, sharing ideas and wanting to move forward. It feels like there’s a lot of [sustainability] progress being made in the industry.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The full list of award winners:

AAA Editor’s Award

Glastonbury Festival



AIF First Minister for Festivals

Giles Watling MP

Best Operations

Beth Smith | LS Events WINNER

Jess Helliar | Bongo’s Bingo Highly commended



Best Visitor Experience

The O2 WINNER

Ryder Cup 2023 Highly Commended



Event Promoter of the Year

Mega Events WINNER

Black Deer Live Ltd Highly Commended



Employer of the Year

We Organise Chaos WINNER

Far and Beyond Highly commended



Best Brand Activation

Banking Horizons Summit | PwC Creative Experiences WINNER

LEGO Hogwarts Express | Wasserman Highly Commended

Legacy Award

Dreamland Margate WINNER

OVO Hydro Highly Commended

Best Engagement Zone

Eurovision 2023 | Culture Liverpool WINNER

Cosmic Wisdom | Celestial Highly Commended



Best Launch Event/One to Watch

Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus | AGN Events Ltd WINNER

Project 30 Highly Commended



Best Production Manager

Frankie Tee | EnTEEtainment Ltd WINNER

Ángel Piñeiro | Bring the Noise Highly Commended



Best Site Manager

Tom Wilkinson | We Organise Chaos WINNER

James Brown | Engine No 4 Highly Commended



Best Ticketing Operator

AXS Europe WINNER

Ticketmaster Highly Commended



Diversity & Inclusion

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships WINNER

Keychange, The F List Music & LiVE Music Highly Commended



Freelancer of the year

Sarah Payne WINNER

Beth Symons Highly Commended

Rising Star

Courtney Clarke | The Royal Parks WINNER

Maya De N’Yeurt | Hospital Records Highly Commended

Save of the Season

Method Events WINNER

Robyn Templeman Highly Commended

Unsung Hero

Mark Hehir | NEC Group WINNER

Liz Lloyd | Professional Security Magazine Highly Commended