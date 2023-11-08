The stunning home of the Black Deer Festival of Americana was the location for the latest edition of the AAA Backstage podcast for which its founder Gill Tee opened up about her life and times in the live events industry.

Aimed at everyone involved in the festival industry, the burgeoning AAA Backstage podcast series explores what lies behind festivals and their founders. Previously released episodes include Boomtown Fair co-founder and creative director Luke Mitchell and Secret Garden Party festival founder Freddie Fellowes. Forthcoming episodes include Parklife and Warehouse Project co-founder Sacha Lord and Green Man owner Fiona Stewart.

The interview with Tee was recorded and filmed while sitting on the lawn outside Eridge Park, the home of the Marquess of Abergavenny, with magnificent views across the 3,500-acre deer park. She provided insight into the fascinating career path that led her to co-founding Black Deer with Deborah Shilling in 2018, the impact of losing her brother at such a young age, showering Neil Young, and how she has successfully carved out a career in an industry shockingly short of female festival bosses.

As with all episodes, it is available to watch on YouTube or to listen to via all the main podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple and Amazon.