The team at Access All Areas has launched a new podcast series that goes behind the scenes with festival founders to explore what lies behind the events and their instigators.

The first episode in the Access All Areas Backstage podcast series was launched today, 10 July. It finds Secret Garden Party (SGP) festival founder Freddie Fellowes at home on the festival site where he discusses his life and times at the helm of the renowned event.

Aimed at everyone involved in the burgeoning festival industry, the Access All Areas Backstage series of monthly podcasts is set to feature some of the sector’s most influential figures including Green Man festival owner Fiona Stewart and Boomtown Fair co-founder and creative director Luke Mitchell.

The first episode was recorded face-to-face with Fellowes on location at Grange Farm in Cambridgeshire, where the festival has been staged since its inception in 2003. The episode covers everything from mass nudity and mud wrestling to accommodating royals, the challenges of remaining independent, the impact of the Government’s U-turn on drug testing, re-launching SGP after a five-year hiatus, and his work to transform the event into a social enterprise. He is interviewed by AAA’s content director Christopher Barrett.

Episodes from the series will be available to watch on YouTube or to listen to via all the main podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple and Amazon.