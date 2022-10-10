Mash Media has taken the decision to reschedule the Access All Areas Conference & Awards in order to better represent and celebrate the achievements of the live events industry during its first full year in operation since 2019.

Originally scheduled for 10 November, the event will take place at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) in London on 12 January. The one-day, combined awards and conference, event will kickstart 2023 by providing a forum for the industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead, while also recognising the key industry successes stories of 2022.

The morning conference will focus on three key topics; sustainability, working through the cost of living crisis, and how to redress the impact of the pandemic on recruitment. All sessions will be chaired by Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett.

The afternoon awards ceremony will recognise the work of promoters, production companies, venue operators and freelancers across the industry. There will be a focus on recognising newcomers and excellence across key areas such as social impact, sustainability and diversity. Entries will be judged by a diverse and inclusive panel, with full and clear details provided as to how all decisions were made.

EartH head of event sales Bay Sisouphanh said, “With Access All Areas being the leading voice of the live event industry, we are delighted to play a part in the launch of what promises to be a landmark event. Our programming prioritises artists, individuals and groups who attempt to innovate, progress and collaborate their craft to push creativity forwards. With that in mind, our hosting the Access All Areas Conference and Awards is a perfect fit. Good luck to all the nominees and we look forward to seeing you in January”

Tickets for the Access All Areas conference and Awards are on sale now here.