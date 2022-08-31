Mash Media, parent company of Access All Areas and the Event Production Show, is launching a one-day, combined, awards and conference event with the aim of sharing industry expertise while also celebrating achievement at major live events across music, sports, and culture.

The Access All Areas Conference & Awards will take place at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) in London on the 10 November. The morning conference will focus on three key topics; sustainability, the cost of living crisis, and the impact of the pandemic on recruitment. All sessions will be chaired by Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett.

The afternoon awards ceremony will recognise the work of promoters, production companies, venue operators and freelancers across the industry. There will be a focus on recognising newcomers and excellence across key areas such as social impact, sustainability and diversity. Entries will be judged by a diverse and inclusive panel, with full and clear details provided as to how all decisions were made.

Access All Areas portfolio manager James Linin said, “This has been a key project for the Access All Areas team since 2018. Unfortunately, the pandemic slowed things down but after a remarkable 2022 events season now is the ideal time to bring the live events community together and collectively celebrate achievement. Awards ceremonies can be perceived as popularity contests with no clear reason or explanation as to why a company or individual has won. On the back of input from our advisory board, we are creating an awards ceremony that will change that narrative, break away from generic categories, and celebrate real achievement via a transparent judging process.”

EartH head of event sales Bay Sisouphanh said, “With Access All Areas being the leading voice of the live event industry, we are delighted to play a part in the launch of what promises to be a landmark event. Our programming prioritises artists, individuals and groups who attempt to innovate, progress and collaborate their craft to push creativity forwards. With that in mind, our hosting the Access All Areas Conference and Awards is a perfect fit. Good luck to all the nominees and we look forward to seeing you in November.”

Tickets for the Access All Areas conference and Awards are on sale now here.