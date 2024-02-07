Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip, London Marathon Events event experience director Joanna Wales, VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE, Edinburgh International Festival director of audiences Kate Carter and AEG Global Partnerships executive VP Paul Samuels are among the many leading event professionals due to speak at the Event Production Show (EPS) 2024 conference.

EPS organiser Mash Media has announced the full line up of speakers for the main stage EPS Conference sessions that will run from 28-29 February at ExCel London.

Curated and presented by Access All Areas, the conference will provide an opportunity for event professionals from every corner of the industry, and at any stage of their career, to debate key issues as the industry prepares for a huge summer of sports, music and cultural events.

Among the many topics that will be tackled during the conference will be how best to navigate the impact of soaring supply chain costs coupled with falling consumer spending power, the opportunities brought by new event production technology, inspiring sustainable event solutions, and how best to engage brands with live events.

There will also be a case study of The 1975’s ‘carbon removed’ shows at The O2 arena, with the session including representatives from partners AEG Europe, A Greener Future and UK-based climate tech startup CUR8.

A conference session has also been dedicated to exploring Scotland’s live events landscape. From the legacy of the UCI World Cycling Championship to the anticipated impact of the opening of Edinburgh’s first major arena, the panel will discuss the challenges and opportunities north of the border. Speakers will include Paul Bush, Kate Carter, P&J Live managing director Rob Wicks and Watchtower Group festivals director Sam Joss.

Among the other event industry leaders to take to the stage during the two-day conference are Association of Independent Festivals CEO John Rostron, Boomtown head of production Lana Elsworthy, WeGroup CEO Nick Morgan, Association For Electronic Music COO Finlay Johnson, Music Declares Emergency co-founder Lewis Jamieson, Live Nation Entertainment UK & Ireland head of sustainability Victoria Chapman, Team Love head of sustainability Pauline Bourdon, Buro Happold global experience Lead Goc O’Callaghan, El Dorado festival director Kate Osler, Wild Fields director Ben Street, S&C Productions co-founder and head of partnerships Chris Jammer, AEG Europe director of sustainability Sam Booth, ASM Global UK partnerships director Lauren Tones, Paradise London creative director and founder Nick Jekyll, Music Support CEO Joe Hastings and tour manager Suzi Green.

Access All Areas content director Christopher Barrett said, “We have worked tirelessly to create a diverse and informative conference offering that covers all the key corners of our vibrant and innovative industry.

“Aside from the main stage conference, the EPS exhibition will showcase the latest and greatest offerings from event suppliers across all disciplines, while attendees will be offered further opportunities to gain insights and network at The Knowledge Hub and The Future Stage.”

