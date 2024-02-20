The National Outdoor Event Association (NOEA) has again partnered with the Event Production Show to bring new content to the outdoor event community.

NOEA will host The Futures Stage on day one of the exhibition (28 February) taking place at ExCeL London, as well as a networking area for NOEA members.

In terms of the educational programme, NOEA will again present several outstanding speakers and organisations, including Chorus, Wasserman, Gloucester University, NCASS, Training4Resilience, and the Home Office. The session will begin with an interview with Wasserman, looking to understand how brands view events and the value they bring.

This will be followed by a case study from Chorus on ‘Making the Impossible Possible’, featuring ambitious experience designs, and how the team bought them to life from concept to delivery. NOEA will then present an update on Martyn’s Law, with a live interview with Bev Osborne, Training4Resilience, and a representative from the Marytn’s Law Team at the Home Office.

Later in the afternoon the Stage will welcome NCASS managing director Nick Summers, managing director, NCASS who will once again focus on some of the trends and issues facing event catering and event food design. Andrew Lansley will then brief audiences in the latest in event technology, from ‘smart’ AI driven programming to pre-event visualisation.

More details of the NOEA Futures Stage Content can be found here. The NOEA pavilion will be situated alongside the stage.