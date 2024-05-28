EXPO360 recently partnered with Mash Media to capture real-world virtual tours of the Event Production Show and International Confex, which took place at ExCeL London from 28-29 February.

The latest data shows that in its first month, more than 1,000 people visited the two virtual sites.

The tours launched with a treasure hunt competition, which offered attendees the chance to find a hidden egg on the virtual showfloor.

Every stand, networking area and stage was captured in 4k using the latest 3D capture technology. The exhibitors who purchased the enhanced interactive marketing package have all their marketing material on their virtual stands.

EXPO360 managing director Alan Tisch said the company is currently in an investment round to build AI into its custom overlay technology.

“Once completed it will take the interactivity to a whole new level for next year’s events,” he said.

Tisch added, “Confex was not only a fantastic event for EXP0360 as an exhibitor, but it was a pleasure working with the Mash Media team to realise the ground-breaking virtual tours of both Confex and Event Production Show. The partnership between EXPO360 and Mash Media was key in the successful capture and launch of both 360 virtual tours.

“Now, delegates from around the world that wanted to attend in person but couldn’t and those that did attend but could not get around all the stands they wanted, can now freely walk around both exhibitions and interact with the stands.”

The tours are now live on the Confex and EPS websites and across social media.