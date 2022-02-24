The winners of the Access All Areas 30underThirty 2021 competition have been revealed, with 30 young live event professionals set to benefit from the scheme.

The initiative, sponsored by Ticketpass, has been designed to recognise and reward excellence among the younger generation in the live event industry’s workforce.

The winners will be recognised at an awards ceremony. Access will then work with the winners for 12 months as part of a programme designed to provide advice, support and networking opportunities – the aim being to help fast track their career progression.

The winners are:

Lauren West, Adur & Worthing Councils, events coordinator

Chris Jammer, S&C Productions, head of partnerships

Eleanor Rostron, Why Generation, photojournalist and event promoter

William Richardson, DHP Family, general manager, Rock City

Daniel Bentley, Distinction Events, production and operations manager

Elliott Smith, Self Employed, senior events consultant

Kirsty Foster, Self Employed, Freelance Events, operations and production assistant

Cameron Murray, CM Production Management, production manager and company director

Josie Pether, Howard de Walden Estates, event manager

Nicole Dixon, XSEM, project manager

Jade Rushbrooke, Stagestruck, producer

Isabelle Tew, Bright Event Production, event manager

Becca Whittles, Goose Live Events Ltd, event project co-ordinator

Lauren Gough, Chillisauce, head of events

Agnes Morgan, Live Union, event technology manager

Ross Wickison, Production Park, studio and events coordinator

Caitlin Johnson, Barcadia Media, events manager

Gemma Newman, Newman Event Services, logistics manager

James Cox, Gillingham & Shaftesbury Show, event organiser / company secretary

Cat, Kevern, Self Employed, independent

Reuben Narey, GigRealm, co-founder

Stefan Poelman, AVO Agency & ZENfest, director / co-founder

Kirsten Short, Because, production manager

Effy Godwin, Bibble Bobble Productions, festivals and event producer

Tayler Fewster, The Jockey Club, senior event manager

Joseph Worley, Westival Limited, festival director

Will Holdoway, Method Events, director

Laura Gilyead, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, events and programme coordinator

Darren Bachelor, RHL Activities, associate director

Natasha Mortimer, Imagineerium, co-founder and creative director

Further details of the awards ceremony and development programme will be announced soon.