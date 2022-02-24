The winners of the Access All Areas 30underThirty 2021 competition have been revealed, with 30 young live event professionals set to benefit from the scheme.
The initiative, sponsored by Ticketpass, has been designed to recognise and reward excellence among the younger generation in the live event industry’s workforce.
The winners will be recognised at an awards ceremony. Access will then work with the winners for 12 months as part of a programme designed to provide advice, support and networking opportunities – the aim being to help fast track their career progression.
The winners are:
- Lauren West, Adur & Worthing Councils, events coordinator
- Chris Jammer, S&C Productions, head of partnerships
- Eleanor Rostron, Why Generation, photojournalist and event promoter
- William Richardson, DHP Family, general manager, Rock City
- Daniel Bentley, Distinction Events, production and operations manager
- Elliott Smith, Self Employed, senior events consultant
- Kirsty Foster, Self Employed, Freelance Events, operations and production assistant
- Cameron Murray, CM Production Management, production manager and company director
- Josie Pether, Howard de Walden Estates, event manager
- Nicole Dixon, XSEM, project manager
- Jade Rushbrooke, Stagestruck, producer
- Isabelle Tew, Bright Event Production, event manager
- Becca Whittles, Goose Live Events Ltd, event project co-ordinator
- Lauren Gough, Chillisauce, head of events
- Agnes Morgan, Live Union, event technology manager
- Ross Wickison, Production Park, studio and events coordinator
- Caitlin Johnson, Barcadia Media, events manager
- Gemma Newman, Newman Event Services, logistics manager
- James Cox, Gillingham & Shaftesbury Show, event organiser / company secretary
- Cat, Kevern, Self Employed, independent
- Reuben Narey, GigRealm, co-founder
- Stefan Poelman, AVO Agency & ZENfest, director / co-founder
- Kirsten Short, Because, production manager
- Effy Godwin, Bibble Bobble Productions, festivals and event producer
- Tayler Fewster, The Jockey Club, senior event manager
- Joseph Worley, Westival Limited, festival director
- Will Holdoway, Method Events, director
- Laura Gilyead, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, events and programme coordinator
- Darren Bachelor, RHL Activities, associate director
- Natasha Mortimer, Imagineerium, co-founder and creative director
Further details of the awards ceremony and development programme will be announced soon.