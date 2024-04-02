Organisers of Black Deer Festival (cap. 10,000) have launched a new event series that will take place at grassroots music venues across the UK, with plans to expand to the US later this year.

The Americana music showcase series, Black Deer Live, will be a series of one-night shows starting this April, with initial shows planned in London, Manchester, Liverpool and York.

Black Deer Live will be in partnership with concert promoters TALENTBANQ, Brighthelmstone, Desertscene and independent London venue Union Chapel. The series will also expand to the US later this year with shows planned in New York and Florida with more to follow.

The announcement also sees the the launch of Black Deer Radio supported by Nation Broadcasting and Head On Media. The station will host live performances and headliner interviews from this year’s festival.

Black Deer Festival co-founder Gill Tee will head up the creative production for Black Deer Live and Black Deer Radio.

Tee said, “It was always the vision to create a brand that was not limited to one festival. We can’t wait to take Black Deer on tour this year, supporting some of the greatest grassroots venues across the country and giving incredible emerging and established artists more opportunities to showcase their talents both live and on radio.”

Black Deer Live Ltd managing director Chris Russell-Fish said, “You’ve been asking us to bring Black Deer Festival to a wider audience, beyond the three-day festival based in Kent. And we’ve listened. With Black Deer Live we hope to welcome fans from across the globe to the Black Deer family, introducing them to the best talent in this incredible genre.”

This year’s edition of Black Deer will take place from 14-16 June. In November it was announced that Brighton-based concert promoter and event organiser JOY. Concerts will manage the full delivery of Black Deer, including the full event management, programming, technical production and marketing.