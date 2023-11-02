Brighton-based concert promoter and event organiser JOY. Concerts is to manage the full delivery of Black Deer Festival (cap. 10,000), including the full event management, programming, technical production and marketing.

The American music event, held in Eridge Park, Kent, was founded in 2018 by Gill Tee and the recently departed Deborah Shilling. Tee will now be engaged in a wider ambassadorial role for the growth of the organisation, while Chris Russell-Fish remains as MD of Black Deer Live Ltd.

Since forming 15 years ago JOY. Concerts has produced around 200 concerts and festivals per year. It promotes Brighton’s annual On The Beach Festival (60,000) as well as operating Brighton grassroots music venue Concorde2 (650).

JOY. Concerts said in a statement, “[Black Deer] is a fantastic festival with a unique position in the UK festival market. We share a common vision for the future of the event with the board and we are very excited to help establish what is already an incredibly strong brand as a leading independent festival in the UK.”